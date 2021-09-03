Harry Maguire has revealed his delight at seeing Manchester United complete a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

The 36-year-old has become a Manchester United player for the second time in his career after the Red Devils completed a deal to bring him back to Old Trafford at the end of the transfer window.

Ronaldo re-joins Manchester United 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 in a world-record transfer deal.

The Portugal star will be aiming to help propel Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Manchester United and England defender Maguire admits that he was thrilled to see Ronaldo return to Old Trafford and he is looking forward to linking up with the attacker.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Maguire said of Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford: “It’s amazing.

“Obviously, I’m away with England at the moment so my focus is on the game tomorrow.

“But for him to sign back for the club… for me, he’s the greatest player to play the game so it’s amazing to have him at the club and I’m sure he’s going to have a huge impact on and off the field and many players can look, learn and improve.

“Obviously, he’s going to improve our team as well with his goalscoring record so it’s amazing to have him at the club.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him in a few days.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

