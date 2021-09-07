Luke Shaw has lavished praise on the “unbelievable” Mason Greenwood and is backing the striker to fulfil his “scary” talent at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has made an impressive start to the new season with the Red Devils and he has already scored three goals in three Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Greenwood has been earning lots of praise for his impressive finishing ability and he netted the winner in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Wolves before the international break.

The teenager will now be hoping to learn from playing and training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United after the Portugal international secured a return to the Old Trafford club.

Shaw is a massive admirer of Greenwood and he is backing the teenager to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said of Greenwood: “The talent he’s got is so scary, it’s unbelievable.

“I think he will be one of the most talked about players in the world in the next two or three years.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

