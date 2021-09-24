‘Personally I’d like him to stay’: Steve McManaman wants Man United star to sign new deal

Steve McManaman says he would like to see Paul Pogba commit his future to Manchester United by signing a new contract.

The French midfielder’s future has been a relentless talking point over the last few months due to the fact that the clock is ticking down on his current deal at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season and there has not yet been any major indication that the midfielder plans to sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

Earlier this week, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola suggested that a return to Juventus could be on the cards for his client, and the World Cup winner has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past.

As things stand, Pogba will be able to open talks with foreign clubs from January, and he could end up leaving Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.

However, former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid star McManaman feels that Pogba would be better off staying at Old Trafford – and says he is a big asset for the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with horseracing.net, McManaman said: “It goes without saying, if Paul Pogba were available on a free contract, a lot of teams would be very interested in him.

“But what’s best for him? He’s playing at Manchester United, he’s well loved. I don’t know whether he’d go to Real Madrid.

“I think the Premier League will still be better than the Spanish league next year, even if Real Madrid go and sign [Kylian] Mbappe, the quality of the Premier League will still be stronger.

“I don’t know the lad well enough and whether he’s happy here, but getting into October and not having signed a new deal – that’s ominous for Manchester United.

“Both player and agent will probably be better paid if he left, and knowing Pogba’s agent, the way he is, and that the player will be able to leave for free at the end of the season, that would suit him.

“Personally I’d like him to stay in the Premier League and play for Manchester United because he’s a star player with a big name and reputation, and everything that comes with that makes the Premier League more watched and more exciting, whether you like him or loathe him.

“His brand – along with Cristiano [Ronaldo]’s – makes the Premier League better.”

The 28-year-old Pogba has made a strong start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United, notching up seven assists in five Premier League games.

That assists tally is already considerably more than what he managed last season, when he notched up three in 26 Premier League outings for the Red Devils.

The midfielder – who sealed his return to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016 – scored one goal and made one assist for France at Euro 2020.

