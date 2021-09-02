Gary Neville makes prediction about Man United after Cristiano Ronaldo arrival

Gary Neville is not convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United will propel them to the Premier League title this season.

The 36-year-old Portugal star signed for the Red Devils this week after Manchester United wrapped up a deal to bring him back to the club from Juventus at the end of the transfer window.

Ronaldo will be aiming to help fire Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season as they look to wrestle the trophy away from Manchester City.

Neville, who played alongside the former Real Madrid star during his first spell at Old Trafford, is under no doubt about the added quality in front of goal that Ronaldo will bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

However, the former Manchester United defender is not convinced that Ronaldo has what it takes to fire the Red Devils to the title this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “I don’t think United will have to adapt too much to his [Ronaldo’s] arrival.

“They have fantastic forward players, good creative players too, with Jadon Sancho wide, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, they should create plenty of chances for him.

“I love Edinson Cavani, so it’s a question of whether they can play either-or, or could they play both?

“Everyone, including me, is expecting him to play as a number nine but could he play just to the left of Cavani, with Greenwood or Sancho to the right? That would be a guarantee of goals.

“The performances so far, they’ve really struggled in their two away games, but they have a number of players who can go and win a match in a moment.

“His willingness and want to score goals is better than anyone. The big question is whether it’s enough to win the title.

“I don’t quite feel it is, the Premier League is the strongest it’s been since the mid-2000s.”

He added: “I think for Manchester United it’s an incredible addition to their squad, United did need a centre forward, but in terms of his physical aspect, he’s almost 28, 29, 30 when you look at him.

“People will look at a young Cristiano and think how he used to beat five or six players in wide areas, he’s now more efficient.”

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 11 September after the international break.

