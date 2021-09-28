Jamie O’Hara rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

Jamie O’Hara has told Manchester United to forget about a Premier League title challenge this season – unless they can improve their home form.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat of the new season in the top flight on Saturday when they went down 1-0 to Aston Villa in front of their home fans at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes missed the chance to equalise in second-half stoppage time when he skewed his penalty high and wide, with Kortney Hause’s late goal ending up as decisive.

Manchester United have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions after a defeat by West Ham in the League Cup and an away loss to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The Red Devils’ struggles have come despite the club having spent big on new signings over the summer, with Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo all arriving at Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara believes that Solskjaer is simply “not good enough” to lead Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge this season.

“Disappointing from United, another bad performance from them,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“It just shows how wrong they’re getting this with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they keep sticking by him and are not being ruthless enough.

“Look at the squad of players they have – Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo – this team has to be challenging for the title but they’re not going to because they can’t win at home.

“The manager’s just not good enough. Like Chelsea did with [Frank] Lampard, cut ties, be ruthless and go and win something because they’re not going to do it.”

Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back from their defeats when they host Villarreal in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will then host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

