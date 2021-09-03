‘Of course he will’: Ray Parlour makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Ray Parlour believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will have no problem performing at the highest level following his move to Manchester United.

The 36-year-old has secured a return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in a world-record transfer deal.

Manchester United moved quickly to conclude a deal to bring the Portugal international to Old Trafford towards the end of the transfer window after it became clear that he would be leaving Juventus.

Ronaldo – who broke the all-time international goal-scoring record in midweek – will now be aiming to help fire Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge as the Red Devils look to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Some people may doubt Ronaldo’s ability to cut it in the Premier League at the age of 36, but former Arsenal midfielder Parlour is backing him to be a huge success in the English top flight this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “He’s got 111 goals for his country, it’s amazing isn’t it?

“He’s been unbelievable, it amazes me when people say he won’t be able to do it in the Premier League. Of course he will.

“He’s done it in every league and if you look at the fitness of the guy, he’s not a normal 36-year-old is he? You’d have him down as 31, 32 maybe maximum.

“He’ll be ready to go, what he’ll do so well is he won’t use his energy up for the sake of it, he’ll do it at the right time.

“When you get older you learn when you need to do a bit of running and it’s all about that movement of a striker, you just get half a yard, you get across your man.

“I think he’ll have no problem in the Premier League.”

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League after the international break.

