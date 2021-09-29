Paul Merson refuses to change his stance on Man United’s title chances

Paul Merson says Manchester United have “no chance” of winning the Premier League title under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The Red Devils are looking to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the top-flight crown this term after they finished second and 12 points behind champions Manchester City last season.

Manchester United spent big on strengthening multiple areas of their squad in the summer transfer window, bringing in attacking duo Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as experienced defender Raphael Varane.

Solskjaer watched his side slump to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday when they went down 1-0 to Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

That result has left the Red Devils in fourth place in the table and one point behind leaders Liverpool FC after six games of the new campaign.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson has now reiterated his stance that Manchester United will not be able to win the Premier League this season with Solskjaer at the helm.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said of Manchester United: “They need to get the right team – you are playing Aston Villa at home, who have not really got going this season, although if you beat them, it is still a good three points.

“But there is no need at Old Trafford to be playing two holding midfielders against Villa. Take the game to Villa straight away, if I’m them, that is telling me they are worried about us.

“I can understand if they were playing City, or Chelsea, but Villa are a mid-table team and you are playing two holding midfield players.

“Now Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a very good defender, but he will not get you seven or eight assists a season, so it is not like you are playing two holding midfield players as Liverpool do because you have the two best attacking full backs in the business in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, with Fabinho as a defensive midfielder.

“The balance is all wrong and I said when Cristiano Ronaldo came he would not be the same player, and did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really need him? They did everything to sign Jadon Sancho and three games in, he is not playing – would he have played if Ronaldo was not there? So this is the problem and Marcus Rashford is still to come back from injury…

“This is the way I look at it – if Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola were at Man United, they would have every single chance of winning the Premier League, it is as simple as that.

“But I’ve said from day one they have no chance of winning the Premier League.”

Manchester United – who haven’t won the title since 2013 – will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Everton in front of their home fans at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

They then face a tricky round of fixtures in the top flight, with games against Leicester City, Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

