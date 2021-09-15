‘This is brilliant’: Paul Scholes raves about Man United star during 2-1 loss to Young Boys

Paul Scholes lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes for the way he set up Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s opener against Young Boys on Tuesday night.

Fernandes played a brilliant low cross with the outside of his boot to find Ronaldo in the penalty area, and the 36-year-old made no mistake from close range.

Manchester United ended up being pegged back and lost the game after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half and goals from Moumi Ngamaleu and Jordan Siebatcheu secured the comeback for the Swiss side.

However, there were some positives to take from the game for Manchester United, including the blossoming partnership between Ronaldo and Fernandes in the Red Devils team.

Speaking over footage of Ronaldo’s goal at half-time, Scholes said on BT Sport: “This is brilliant [the pass from Fernandes].

“It’s no surprise – we know the vision, we know how outstanding his technique is as well. The outside of his foot – you don’t realise how difficult that is. He just has to get it past that first defender. Cristiano with that movement as well, it’s perfectly into his path.

“The only thing Cristiano’s thinking about is keeping the ball down and getting it on target. He knows that if he does that, he’s got a great chance of scoring.”

Manchester United will now dust themselves down as they look to try and bounce back to winning ways when they travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

