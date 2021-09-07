Paul Pogba makes admission about Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United

Paul Pogba believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will help to lift the level of him and his team-mates.

The 36-year-old is gearing up for his first appearance of the season for the Red Devils after he was brought back to the club from Juventus last week.

Manchester United moved quickly to snap up Ronaldo’s services and he is now back at the club 12 years after he left to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo could make his second debut for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League at Old Trafford this weekend.

Pogba is naturally delighted by Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and he is tipping the Portuguese superstar to help to bring out the best of him and his team-mates this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Pogba said: “It’s always a pleasure to play with the best.

“It’s also a plus for the players to be able to train with a great player. He’s going to raise the level of the team

“Everybody knows [what Ronaldo brings]. He’s already a legend in this club and he’s coming back, so obviously it’s huge for us, for the club

“He’s going to bring his experience, his quality and obviously when he comes the level [of the team] goes up.”

Ronaldo has signed an initial two-year contract with Manchester United, with the option to extend for a further year.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip