Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts where Man United are going to finish

Gabriel Agbonlahor doesn’t think that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will be enough to fire Manchester United to the Premier League title this season.

The 36-year-old Portugal international has secured a sensational return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo will be aiming to help fire Manchester United to a genuine top-flight title challenge this season as they aim to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Manchester United finished in second place and 12 points behind Manchester City in the title race last season and they will be looking to improve their form this term after the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, as well as Ronaldo.

However, former Aston Villa man Agbonlahor doesn’t think that Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford will be enough to fire them to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “Then when you think their business is done, they bring in the joint-best player ever to play the game, Ronaldo.

“Just to attract a massive signing like that shows how Man United are trying to win trophies this season. He’ll have a huge impact on that dressing room.

“But will it be enough to win Man United the Premier League title?

“No, I don’t think it will. I still think they are missing a key part of the jigsaw – a midfielder that can control games.”

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

