Marcus Rashford posts four-word response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United display

Marcus Rashford took to social media to heap praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward helped to fire Manchester United to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Ronaldo is getting used to life back at Old Trafford after having re-signed for the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old opened his account for the season against the Magpies when he scored twice at Old Trafford to help them claim a dominant win in front of their home fans.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to wrap up the three points and move top of the Premier League table.

Rashford missed the game as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery, but he was watching on and was delighted with what he saw from Ronaldo.

Posting on Twitter after Ronaldo’s opening goal, Rashford said: “Like he never left 🤩👏🏾 @Cristiano.”

After Ronaldo’s second goal, Rashford posted another tweet featuring four heart-eyes emojis and tagged the Portugal international.

Manchester United will take on Young Boys in their Champions League group opener on Tuesday night.

