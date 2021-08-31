Rio Ferdinand issues advice to Man United star about Cristiano Ronaldo return

Rio Ferdinand believes that Bruno Fernandes should relinquish penalty-taking duties to Cristiano Ronaldo but keep taking free-kicks for Manchester United.

The Red Devils confirmed that they had re-signed Ronaldo on an initial two-year contract on Tuesday morning after they agreed a deal to bring him back to the club from Juventus.

Ronaldo, 36, is returning to the club he left in a world-record transfer deal back in the summer of 2009, and he will be aiming to help them challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Fernandes has been Manchester United’s set-piece specialist since his arrival at the club, and he has also been the Red Devils’ number one spot-kick taker.

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand now believes that Fernandes should let Ronaldo assume penalty duty for the Red Devils – although he believes that he should remain as the club’s main free-kick taker.

Speaking on his FIVE podcast, Ferdinand said: “I think Bruno gives up penalties but doesn’t relinquish free-kicks and corners. The free-kicks around the box, he’s going to be on them I think. I think his record demands that he should do that.

“He (Ronaldo) takes the penalties, 100 per cent. They agree to give him the penalties but I think free-kicks around the box, Bruno’s just wiping the ball and putting it down.

“I think Bruno sees the bigger picture, that this guy can get us over the line to win us trophies.

“If that means [his] percentage of goal involvements goes down but he gets his hands on a big trophy, he’d take that all day long.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday 11 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip