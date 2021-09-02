Rio Ferdinand rates Raphael Varane’s Premier League debut for Man United

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Raphael Varane after he helped Manchester United to keep a clean sheet on his Premier League debut at Wolves.

The France international made his first appearance of the season for the Red Devils after having signed for the club from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old helped Manchester United to keep the likes of Adama Traore at bay at Molineux as the Red Devils claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to Mason Greenwood’s second-half goal.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was encouraged by what he saw from Varane alongside Harry Maguire on his first run-out for his new club.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of Varane’s display: “Do you know what I liked about him? The covering tackle he did when [Francisco] Trincao went past [Harry] Maguire on the right-hand side and he came across and blocked it.

“That is why he’s there. That exact play is why he’s there because I don’t think anyone else makes that block playing before.

“Those situations there when the game opens up a little bit, someone who manoeuvres past one of the other defenders and he flies past out of nowhere because he’s got the legs, the pace and the nous and he’s got the anticipation to see it.

“That one play there and that phase encapsulated exactly why he’s there and what he adds to this team.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

The Red Devils will return to top-flight action after the international break when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford, with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo poised to make his first appearance of the season for the club.

