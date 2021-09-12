‘He’s got to’: Rio Ferdinand sends stark warning to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rio Ferdinand has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United’s transfer business has ramped up the pressure on the Red Devils boss to deliver a trophy this season.

The Red Devils are looking to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without any silverware last term.

Manchester United have been very active in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils having brought in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo – as well as veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The Red Devils are yet to win a trophy under Solskjaer and they have not claimed the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

Former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand feels that the Red Devils will need to win a trophy this season to ease the pressure on Solskjaer.

Speaking in an interview with JOE, Ferdinand said: “He’s got to win a title.

“He’s got to win some form of competition because to have the type of window that we’ve had at Man United this year… it’s a beautiful window in terms of bringing winning mentality, genuine leaders, winners who understand how to go through gruelling seasons and win things.

“So when you’ve added that, with genuine world-class talent, this is Ole’s squad now. This isn’t a bit of a hangover from previous managers. This is Ole’s squad. And that brings pressure. But Ole will know that.”

Manchester United will kick off their Champions League group stage campaign on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Young Boys.

