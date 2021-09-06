Cristiano Ronaldo signing ‘bad news’ for Man United midfielder, says agent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United from Juventus is “bad news” for Donny van de Beek, according to the Dutchman’s agent.

Van de Beek’s situation at Old Trafford was a talking point in the summer months after his lack of playing time at Old Trafford last season.

The Dutch midfielder signed for the Red Devils from Ajax last year but was limited to just four starts in the Premier League for the club as he found his playing time to be limited.

Van de Beek was linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford in the summer months and his agent has now confirmed that a switch to Everton was on the cards towards the end of the window after it emerged that Manchester United would be re-signing Ronaldo from Juventus.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Van de Beek’s agent Guido Albers said: “Cristiano arrived on Friday which we knew was bad news for us.

“[Paul] Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left.

“We had conversations with [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer and the board. We took the initiative to find a club and our search ended up at Everton. We opened talks with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri.

“On Monday night [before deadline day] we received a call from Solskjaer and the club who told us that a transfer was out of question and that he had to report himself to training the next morning.”

He continued: “The perspective now is that we stated that Donny is not a Carabao Cup player, or FA Cup player, or to play only in European games. Donny went to England to play in the Premier League.

“The way the conversation went this time [with Solskjaer] compared to last summer… things are much more clear now. I have full expectations that Donny will get his chance now.

“Donny worked extremely hard in the summer. He only had seven days off. The rest of the summer he trained to become top fit. He is totally ready.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

