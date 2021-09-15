‘I think now’: Mark Bosnich rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

Mark Bosnich believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United has transformed them into serious challengers for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils welcomed the Portugal superstar back to Old Trafford this summer after they re-signed the 36-year-old attacker from Juventus.

Ronaldo has already got his campaign off to a flying start, after he scored twice in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The former Real Madrid star will be aiming to help to fire Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Bosnich reckons that Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford has done nothing but strengthen their hopes of winning the title this term.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Bosnich said: “I think they will title contenders before he came, but I think now they’re serious title contenders.

“I still think Man City are slight favourites, before his arrival I would have said Chelsea and Liverpool then United, all contenders.

“I think we’ll see that as time goes on, we’ve seen his physical prowess and goalscoring but the belief he gives the place.

“You look at Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba they made mistakes but in the past they used to dwell on them but now they’re carrying on, you look at the subs, [Anthony] Martial and [Jesse] Lingard, they all want to impress him and it’ll spread like wildfire through the group.”

Ronaldo will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip