BBC Sport pundit makes prediction about Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Garth Crooks is convinced that Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to bring out the best in each other at Manchester United this season.

Ronaldo is settling into life back at Old Trafford after having re-signed for the Red Devils from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old made the dream start on his return to the Premier League when he scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fernandes also got on the score-sheet against the Magpies at Old Trafford, as did midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Former Tottenham star Crooks picked Fernandes in his team of the week following his solid showing against Newcastle United – and he thinks that both of the Portugal internationals will be key players for the Red Devils this term.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “It’s only right and proper that a team like Manchester United have the best players money can buy.

“It is after all Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes fits that bill and his goal against Newcastle proved it.

“It was not only the best goal of the match but the midfielder didn’t appear to be the slightest bit overawed by the arrival or presence of his countryman Ronaldo.

“Talk by some supporters, mostly Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, suggested Ronaldo’s ego might destabilise the United dressing room.

“I get the feeling Fernandes is going to get on fine with Ronaldo and the United dressing room is far less likely to be intimidated by the Portuguese superstar than the teams I’ve just mentioned.”

Manchester United will kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign on Tuesday night when they travel to face Young Boys.

