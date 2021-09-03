Denis Irwin: What I really think about Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Denis Irwin is convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo still has what it takes to cut it at the highest level at Manchester United.

The Portugal international sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford last week after Manchester United moved quickly to re-sign him from Juventus.

The Red Devils were quick to do a deal to bring the 36-year-old back to the club 12 years after they sold him to Real Madrid in a world-record transfer deal.

Ronaldo, now 36, will be aiming to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title this season as they look to end their long wait for the trophy.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013, and they finished second and without a trophy last season.

Former Manchester United star Irwin is convinced that Ronaldo still has what it takes to cut it in the Premier League and he is backing him to be a big success this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Thursday, Irwin said: “I think everybody knows that he is a fantastic goal-scorer, he always has been and he always will be, and he is getting better and better in that respect.

“People might question him because he is 36 but he has really looked after himself, you can tell that.

“I know Mother Nature catches up with you, I know the Premier League is the most physical league in the world for me, it is 90 minutes of pace, and he is not the same type of player he was going back to when he first joined United, in the first part of his career, but he will certainly score goals in the Premier League this season and I think the United fans are excited about him coming over.

“We remember he gave six great years, he went from being a boy to a man and he has gone on to do great things at Real Madrid and Juventus, with different techniques and different qualities in each league.

“He knows the Premier League and I think United fans are so looking forward to it, and I think you saw that with the support at the game away to Wolves last Sunday.”

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for the Red Devils when they host Newcastle United next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip