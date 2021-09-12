Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional message after scoring for Man United v Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share an emotional message with Manchester United fans after he scored twice in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 36-year-old netted the Red Devils’ two opening goals against the Magpies at Old Trafford to set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on their way to victory.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard then wrapped up a comfortable home win for the Red Devils as they moved to the top of the Premier League table.

Ronaldo is settling into life back at Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid back in 2009.

And the Portugal superstar was clearly thrilled with how his first appearance of the season for Manchester United unfolded.

Posting on Instagram after Saturday’s game, Ronaldo wrote: “My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams.

“For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into.

“Along with all my team-mates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

“Proud to be back at Man United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team! Let’s go, Devils!”

Manchester United are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Young Boys in the group stage.

