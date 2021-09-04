Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Edinson Cavani for an “incredible gesture” after the Uruguayan gave up his shirt number to allow the Portuguese superstar to wear the number seven for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo secured a return to Manchester United last week after the Red Devils moved quickly to snap him up from Juventus after it became clear he would be leaving the Serie A side.

The 36-year-old is moving back to Old Trafford 12 years after he first left the club to sign for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo would have been looking for the opportunity to regain the number seven shirt he previously wore for the Red Devils but it was occupied by Cavani.

However, the Uruguay attacker has agreed to hand the famous shirt number back to Ronaldo following his return to the club.

Ronaldo has since admitted that he wasn’t sure that he would be able to reclaim the prestigious number and has thanked his team-mate for the gesture.

Ronaldo said: “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again.

“So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi [Cavani] for this incredible gesture.”

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when the Red Devils host Newcastle United next weekend.

