Paul Merson rates Man United title chances after Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to fire Manchester United to the Premier League title this season, according to Paul Merson.

The Portugal superstar is returning to Old Trafford after the Red Devils managed to secure a deal to bring him back to the club from Juventus at the end of the transfer window.

The 36-year-old is returning to the club 12 years after he left them to sign for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo will be aiming to provide Manchester United with some more firepower in attack as he bids to try and help the Red Devils win the title for the first time since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

However, former Arsenal star Merson reckons that Manchester United would have been much better off signing striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur to boost their title chances this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “If Cristiano Ronaldo wins the league at Manchester United it will be the biggest thing he’s ever done in football.

“But he won’t because he’s not the same player any more – and if you’re not going to win the league with him, I don’t see the point in signing him.

“Harry Kane wins you the league. With the money they have spent on Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo, surely you try and get Kane? I think he would have gone there. United are the biggest club in the world.

“Signing Ronaldo is great for the fans. The king is back. But it frustrates me. You sell shirts with Ronaldo. You win the league with Kane.

“I said on Sky the other day that Ronaldo is half the player he was. United fans don’t like it. But that’s just a fact. He’s not going to beat three players with a stepover and bend it into the top corner any more.”

Merson added: “Call me a pessimist but I don’t think United would even have tried to sign Ronaldo if Manchester City hadn’t come in for him first. They just didn’t wan him going to City.

“If United wanted Ronaldo so badly why weren’t they on the phone to Juventus all summer trying to do it? They weren’t first in line. City were.

“The kids at United should learn from him. If you can’t learn from a player like that, you’ve got a problem.”

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

