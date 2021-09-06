Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man United title favourites

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed Manchester United into Premier League title favourites this season, according to a report.

The Sun is claiming that the Red Devils boss now views his side as the main contenders for the Premier League title following the arrival of the 36-year-old from Juventus last week.

Ronaldo has sealed a return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in 2009, and he will be aiming to help propel them to their first title since 2013.

According to the same article, Solskjaer believes that Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford has significantly bolstered his side’s title hopes, and he feels that the team is now “stronger” than the one who won the Treble back in 1999.

The same story also claims that the Manchester United boss sees Chelsea FC – and not Manchester City or Liverpool FC – as Manchester United’s main rivals for the Premier League title this season.

Manchester United have taken seven points from their opening three games in the Premier League this season.

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for the Red Devils when they host Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

