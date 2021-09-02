Cristiano Ronaldo: What I really think about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of playing under his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United.

The Portugal international secured his return to Old Trafford this week after the Red Devils moved to bring him back to the club from Juventus 12 years after he left to join Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, 36, will be aiming to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title this season as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Ronaldo played alongside Solskjaer during his first spell at Manchester United and he is now returning to Old Trafford to play under his former team-mate.

The former Real Madrid star has now revealed that he is looking forward to linking up with Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Asked if he has spoken to Solskjaer about the move, Ronaldo told MUTV: “Well, we had a chat, but of course I’m going to have time to speak with him face to face, to know what he expects.

“As you know, I played with him for two or three years at Manchester United so I have a good relationship with him but now with a different role, I’m a player and he’s a coach.

“But it doesn’t matter, my relationship with him is great and as I say before, I’m there in Manchester to help the team achieve his results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants. So I’m available for everything.”

Ronaldo also revealed his delight at securing a return to Manchester United 12 years after leaving the club.

He continued: “I have a fantastic history with this amazing club.

“I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.”

