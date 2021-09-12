‘We have to’: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what Man United must do to win the title

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United must slowly build up their confidence levels with positive results if they want to win the Premier League title this season.

The 36-year-old made a stunning return to the Premier League on Saturday when he scored two of the Red Devils’ goals in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also got themselves on the score-sheet as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men wrapped up the three points to move top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the title this season as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

And Ronaldo has now explained what he thinks Manchester United must do if they want to win the major trophies this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ronaldo said: “We have a fantastic team, a young team with a fantastic coach.

“But as I have said before, we have to build up our confidence.

“The team needs to be mature if we want to win the league and if we want to win the Champions League, and I think we are in a good way.

“We have to win games, build up the confidence, build up the team and I am here to help the team.”

Manchester United will kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Young Boys on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip