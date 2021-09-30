Cristiano Ronaldo makes vow to Man United fans after 2-1 win over Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to “make history” with Manchester United after he scored a dramatic winner in the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Portugal international continued his fine form in front of goal for the Red Devils when he combined with Jesse Lingard deep into second-half stoppage time and drilled home a winner to hand Manchester United their first Premier League points of the season.

Alex Telles had earlier cancelled out Paco Alcacer’s opener at Old Trafford as Manchester United came from a goal down to claim an important win.

Ronaldo, 36, has been in great goal-scoring form for Manchester United since his return to the club from Juventus last month, with the former Real Madrid star having scored five goals in five games in all competitions.

And the Euro 2016 winner – who says he “missed” playing for the club – has now vowed to help Manchester United reach the last 16 of the Champions League and make “history” with the Red Devils.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Ronaldo said: “Now everything is possible everything is open and we believe we will go through.

“This is why I came back, I missed this club a lot. I made history in this club, and I want to do it again.

“I have to say thanks you to all of them [the fans], not just for me, but to push the team which will be very important especially this season.”

Ronaldo also earned praise from his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his key contribution to Wednesday night’s game.

Asked about Ronaldo’s impact on the game, Solskjaer said: “Seriously, he’s so good in front of goal. He has an impact on everyone – the crowd, the players, the whole club.

“He’s done that so many times. You saw him against Ireland a month ago and he missed a penalty early, didn’t touch the ball much but scores two great headers in the last two minutes. That is just what he has done throughout his career.

“He is so strong mentally. He just stays in the game. I have seen him all day today; the way he has built himself up for this game, how focused he has been and, when he gets that one chance, it is a goal.

“He had a couple of half-decent headers in the first half that could have ended with chances but the true mark of a very, very good finisher is that he keeps calm when the chance arrives.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action when they host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

