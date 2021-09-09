Wayne Rooney makes prediction about Man United after Cristiano Ronaldo return

Wayne Rooney believes that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will help to fire Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season.

The Portugal superstar is currently getting used to life back at Old Trafford after he signed for the Red Devils from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo could be in line to make his first appearance of the season for the Red Devils when they host Newcastle United in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United are aiming to win the title for the first time since 2013 this season as they aim to build and improve upon their second-placed finish from last term.

Former Manchester United and England striker Rooney, who played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford, reckons that the Portugal international will make a significant difference to the club’s title hopes.

Speaking in an interview with The Mirror, Rooney said: “I haven’t spoken to Cristiano since his return and I won’t be going to the game on Saturday.

“I’ve got a day off on Saturday and two of my sons have got their own games, so I’ll be taking them and being a taxi driver on Saturday.

“Obviously I follow Manchester United, I want them to do well, and I think it’s great for them that they’ve brought Cristiano back.

“His mentality will rub off on the younger players, especially, so I think it’s a great signing.

“Cristiano will know himself it’s not going to be as simple or straightforward for him as it was in Spain or Italy.

“It’s a physical league, but he knows that, because he’s played in it before, so I’m sure he’s prepared and ready to go and score goals again for United.

“We saw, in the game against Ireland, what he does. Last couple of minutes, he scores a couple of goals, great headers, so he can have a massive impact on the Premier League.

“I think United are finally ready to go and challenge for the title, and I really feel they have to, this year.

“So Cristiano’s going to be a very big player, I think he’s going to have big moments in the season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals.”

Manchester United signed Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in a busy transfer window for the Premier League outfit.

