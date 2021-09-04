‘I’m sick of saying it’: Roy Keane on Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane has described Cristiano Ronaldo as a “genius” after he broke the all-time international goal record with Portugal in midweek.

The 36-year-old, who has just secured a return to Manchester United from Juventus, scored twice in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland last week to hand his side a 2-1 win.

Ronaldo is now the all-time scorer in men’s international football with 111 goals to his name after he broke the record previously held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

The Portugal superstar will now be aiming to make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford next weekend.

Keane is a huge admirer of Ronaldo and he admits that he is running out of superlatives to describe the attacker.

Speaking to ITV Sport in midweek, Keane said: “Brilliant, it is amazing. Even last night, Ireland put on a great display, a good show, Ronaldo looked off it, missed a penalty but we just saw what he’s about getting in the box end product, two brilliant headers.

“First one very, very brave then the second one great movement the accuracy of the header. How many times can I say it? The man’s a genius, I’m sick of saying it.”

Keane added: “I was surprised when it all happened [Ronaldo’s move to Man United].

“There was talk he was going to City and to be back at Man Utd and I know some will doubt it but we’ve seen last night, he’s a different player to when he left, his football intelligence was fantastic last night.

“[It’s] great for the league, United needed a lift, can’t wait to see him again back at United.”

Manchester United are currently third in the table after taking seven points from their first three games.

