Ian Wright: What Sir Alex Ferguson told me about Man United star Mason Greenwood

Ian Wright has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson told him that he rates Mason Greenwood as the best talent ever to emerge from Manchester United’s academy.

The 19-year-old has been establishing himself as a regular fixture in the Manchester United team in recent months and his talent in front of goal has been evident.

Greenwood netted the all-important winner for Manchester United in their 1-0 victory over Wolves before the international break, and he has already scored three goals in three Premier League games this term.

The teenager will be hoping to start his fourth Premier League game of the season on Saturday when Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal star Wright has now lifted the lid on what ex-Red Devils boss Ferguson told him about Greenwood recently.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro, Wright said: “The only thing I can equate Ronaldo’s return to is just knowing that Dennis Bergkamp was coming for us at Arsenal and how that changed us.

“I cannot even get into the realms of thinking what that is going to do for their academy players, especially someone like Greenwood.

“He can just watch now. Cristiano Ronaldo will probably want to impart and tell him what he needs to do.

“I was speaking to Sir Alex the other day, we were playing golf and he mentioned about Mason Greenwood being one of the best they’ve ever had out of their academy.

“Now you put one of the best players that’s ever played for the football club, he’s come back as a world icon to play with him and alongside him it’s frightening what this guy could turn into.

“The mentality of him rubbing off on people could be the difference for Manchester United.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

