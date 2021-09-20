Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tipping Jadon Sancho to continue to “improve” following his transfer to Manchester United – and says he has been impressed by the attacker’s willingness to learn.

Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window after months of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old moved to Old Trafford with a blossoming reputation in European football, with Sancho having scored 25 goals and made 27 assists in his last two seasons in the Bundesliga.

Sancho is now aiming to establish himself as a regular starter in the Manchester United team this season as he looks to adapt to life back in England following his big-money move.

With the England international having officially signed for the Red Devils on 24 July, Solskjaer has been able to work closely with the attacking midfielder for a number of weeks now.

The Manchester United boss says he has been particularly impressed by Sancho’s eagerness to learn and improve following his switch to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s trip to West Ham United on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “He’s learning all the time.

“As I said in training as well, he’s learning our methods, he’s learning the Premier League and of course he knows the Champions League already from being at Dortmund.

“He’s a young boy, he’s only 21 and he’ll improve.”

Solskjaer added that Sancho was brought into the club as a long-term signing for the future as well as the present.

“We signed him as we see a top forward for 10, 12, 15 years and I’ve not changed my mind on that,” he continued.

“He’s so clean on the ball and is enthusiastic to learn and that is such a big thing when you come to Man United.

“You’re always going to get a chance and you play with some of the best players in the world, you’re getting some fantastic coaching with the coaches I’ve got too.”

Sancho was part of the England squad at Euro 2020 over the summer but he only made three appearances for the Three Lions and played just 98 minutes in their run to the final. The winger missed his penalty in the shootout defeat by Italy in the final back in July.

