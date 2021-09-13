‘He’s evolved’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raves about Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Cristiano Ronaldo has “evolved” as a player in recent years after his goal-scoring return to Manchester United on Saturday.

The Portugal international scored twice on his first appearance of the season for Manchester United against Newcastle United as he helped to fire the home side to a 4-1 win at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is settling into life back at Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Solskjaer was thrilled by Ronaldo’s performance against the Magpies on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also got on the score-sheet for the Red Devils.

And the Red Devils boss spoke glowingly about the Portugal international after the game.

Asked how Ronaldo had changed as a player since he played alongside him, Solskjaer said: “He’s developed into a miles better footballer than when he was here through the years.

“Sometimes he can drift up to the sides, then turn and finish from there. You’re not going to use him as a battering ram are you! He likes to roam.

“The big thing about him is he senses the big moments and he knows when to arrive in the box and when to run in behind.

“I thought he played the game very, very maturely and in a simple way. He didn’t give too many balls away, he gave one ball away. But he was very efficient with his football.”

He added: “He’s evolved, he’s developed as a player, he’s a different type of player to when he left but he’s still a ruthless and clinical goal-scorer, he smells the big moments and senses when there are goals.”

Ronaldo will be hoping to make his first Champions League appearance of the season for Manchester United when they take on Young Boys on Tuesday night.

