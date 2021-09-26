‘He’s working his socks off’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaps to defence of Man United summer signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has declared that he has been pleased by Jadon Sancho’s commitment and work rate since his move to Manchester United.

The England winger is yet to set the stage alight following his move from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has made a handful of appearances for Manchester United so far this term but he is yet to score or make an assist for Solskjaer’s team.

Despite his lack of return in front of goal, Solskjaer feels that Sancho’s work-rate and effort applied are second-to-none, and he doesn’t think it’ll be long before he starts firing for the Red Devils.

Asked about Sancho in an interview with Manchester United’s website before Saturday’s clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said of Sancho: “He’s working his socks off, all the stats show that.

“I thought in the game the other night, he was giving us loads of legs and attitude.

“He had a little difficult spell about 15-20 minutes into the game and he really came through and showed his character in front of a full stadium. He wanted to take the ball and he’s going to come good.”

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford with a blossoming reputation following his good form for Borussia Dortmund. The England international scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games last season.

His form in the season before that was even more impressive, with Sancho having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the German top flight in the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite being included in the England squad at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, Sancho failed to score in three appearances for the Three Lions.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip