‘He has to’: Paul Scholes sends stark warning to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Scholes has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he simply must deliver a major trophy for Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils are looking to claim their first Premier League title since 2013 this term after they finished second and without any silverware last term.

Manchester United have strengthened their squad significantly in the summer transfer window, bringing in the Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo – as well as veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The Red Devils have won three of their four opening games in the Premier League to leave them leading the way at the top of the table.

However, they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes that the pressure is firmly on Solskjaer to deliver a trophy this season following the club’s busy summer transfer window.

“It’s been a really quiet time for them over the last few years,” said Scholes, speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night before the Champions League clash.

“Ole has now built a squad that should be capable of winning the big prizes, and that’s what he was brought to do.

“He’s been here two years now. I look at the top four teams… there’s not a lot of difference in the quality of the squads, the players… the only difference is probably the quality of the managers.

“We know City, Liverpool, Chelsea have got proven winners as their managers. United haven’t. They’ve got Ole, who’s done a fantastic job to build this squad.

“Now is the time. You look at the team sheet, you look at the bench… he has to win something with this team this season.”

Manchester United will travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

