‘I need to trust him’: Donny van de Beek opens up about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Donny van de Beek has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped to convince him to stay at Manchester United this summer and he will be looking to feature more regularly for the Red Devils this season.

The Dutchman struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up at Old Trafford last season despite having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax last summer.

Indeed, the 24-year-old midfielder only started four games in the Premier League last term in what ended up being a disappointing campaign for the Netherlands international.

Van de Beek was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, and Everton were touted as a possible destination for the midfielder.

However, the player himself has now revealed how Solskjaer worked to convince him to stay at Old Trafford and insisted that he would be a part of his plans moving forwards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Van de Beek said: “I speak with the manager about it and the club.

“They were clear they wanted me to stay here. The manager was really positive about me and he said, ‘I need you and I want to keep you here’.

“Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult because I didn’t play one minute, but he said, ‘What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now’.

“I need to trust him. If he doesn’t need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me.”

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

