‘Undoubtedly’: Raphael Varane sends clear message to Man United midfielder

Raphael Varane has made it clear that he wants to see Paul Pogba stay at Manchester United and sign a new contract.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point in recent months due mainly to the fact that his current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of this season.

Pogba was linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window but a switch failed to materialise as he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has made an excellent start to the new season with the Red Devils, notching up an incredible seven assists in five Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, to highlight his importance to the team.

Varane, who has played alongside Pogba for France for some time now, has now publicly admitted that he is very keen for the Frenchman to commit his future to the club.

Speaking in an interview with Norwegian outlet TV2, Varane said: “It is of course his decision, but of course I hope he stays here for a long time.

“He is a fantastic player, so undoubtedly I hope he stays.”

Varane’s comments come just a few days after Pogba’s outspoken agent Mino Raiola suggested that his client could make a surprise return to Italian side Juventus when his contract expires in the summer.

Speaking in an interview with Rai Sport last week, Raiola said: “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester and we’ll see what happens.

“Turin is still in his heart. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus.”

