Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Raphael Varane since the defender’s transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer.

The Red Devils signed the French defender in a deal believed to be worth an initial £34m as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his options at the back.

Varane, who officially signed for the Red Devils in mid-August after a deal was agreed between the two clubs before that, has made one assist in four Premier League games for the club so far.

He also featured in Manchester United’s Champions League opener against Young Boys and will be expecting to line up when the Red Devils take on Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Fernandes has been pleased by what he has seen from Varane, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid before his move to Old Trafford, and hopes that the Frenchman will help to bring a winning mentality to the club.

“Of course, he’s a winner,” Fernandes told United Review. “Everyone knows that. He’s a nice guy and works really hard and is always pushing everyone to do better.

“I think he has a great mentality but, at the same time, we cannot forget the other players. Rapha has been brilliant, but Victor [Lindelof] has had an amazing, brilliant beginning to the season. Eric [Bailly] comes later because of the Olympic Games, but he’s a player we trust a lot. ‘H’ [Harry Maguire] we already know is doing really well.

“At the same time, we have Phil [Jones] coming back to start playing with the Under-23s – we are really happy to have him back after a long, long stop for him. It’s been difficult for him, being out of the team for a long time.

“Rapha is really important for us, and has been really important for us. But the main point is everyone being okay to do the best that they can. In football, we all have different qualities, and Rapha has different qualities to Victor, H, Eric and Phil, but they can all add different things.

“Still he’s a little bit shy in some ways, because it’s the beginning for him at United, but I think he’s a leader. I think he can help in that part of the game.”

Varane won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his spell with Real Madrid. He also also won the Copa del Rey with the Spanish side.

The defender also achieved glory on the international stage when he helped France to win the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

