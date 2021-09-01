Man United signings have put pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims pundit

Jamie Redknapp believes that Manchester United’s active summer transfer window has piled the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver a major trophy this season.

The Red Devils have spent big in the summer transfer window after having completed big-money deals for Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and most recently, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

Red Devils fans will now be expecting Manchester United to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table this season.

And former Liverpool FC and England midfielder Redknapp reckons that Solskjaer will have no excuses if Manchester United fail to be serious contenders for the title this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Tuesday, Redknapp said: “Manchester United have to be contending.

“Chelsea are obviously going to be contending, Man City… Man United were 12 points behind them, but if you’re signing those three players you’re hoping they make up that 12-point deficit.

“Liverpool have also got a great chance, there are four runners and Manchester United are right in there, but if they don’t contend then I don’t see how Ole can be in a job next year because he hasn’t done enough with the players at his disposal.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

