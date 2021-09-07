Gossip

Man United remain 'keen' on signing Declan Rice next year

Man United are still keen on a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 8 September 2021, 00:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are still keen on a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, according to a report.

ESPN is claiming that the Red Devils are still tracking the England midfielder with a view to possibly making a move to sign him next year.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Rice in the summer transfer window but the Red Devils ultimately decided against bringing in a new midfielder before the start of the season.

According to the story, Manchester United’s main priorities for the summer transfer window next year will be to bring in a new striker and a new midfielder.

And the article claims that West Ham United star Rice is one of the main targets the Red Devils have in mind to strengthen their midfield.

The story also says that West Ham United would likely have to lower their valuation of the 22-year-old, which currently stands at around £80m.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

