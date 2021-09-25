Michael Owen explains his prediction for Man United v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to make it four wins on the spin in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils suffered League Cup disappointment in midweek when they lost 1-0 to West Ham United at Old Trafford in the third round – just days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had claimed a 2-1 victory over the Hammers in the Premier League in London.

Cristiano Ronaldo sat out the League Cup clash in midweek but will almost certainly return to the starting line-up when the Red Devils welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford this weekend.

The 36-year-old Portugal international has been in excellent form since his arrival from Juventus in the summer, scoring three goals in two Premier League games so far.

History is certainly in Manchester United’s favour heading into Saturday’s clash. The Red Devils have won 101 of the 190 previous meetings between the clubs, with 40 draws and 49 wins for Aston Villa.

And former England and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that Manchester United will continue that trend by claiming a comfortable home win against the Villains on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Man United weren’t at their best against West Ham last week and it certainly was dramatic, but United did what all the top sides do and found a way to win.

“With Ronaldo finding the net again, there’s bound to be a feel-good atmosphere around the club at the minute.

“That was a thrilling second-half performance from Villa last week against Everton. Villa Park was bouncing and in new-man Leon Bailey, they’ve found themselves a new hero. He took his goal brilliantly and I’d expect to see him start more regularly now.

“I fancy United here though. They’ve got a remarkable record against Villa and haven’t lost to them since 2009. I’d expect a straightforward win, could Ronaldo score again?”

After Saturday’s game, Manchester United are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night at Old Trafford when they host Villarreal.

The Red Devils are looking to pick up their first European points of the season after their disappointing 2-1 loss to Young Boys in their group opener.

