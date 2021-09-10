Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man United v Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to claim a dominant 3-0 victory over Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are preparing for their Premier League showdown with the Magpies knowing that Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance for the club since his return to Old Trafford last month.

Manchester United have made a solid start to the new season and they currently find themselves in third place in the table after having taken seven points from their opening three games.

Ronaldo, 36, could be in line to feature for Manchester United as they look to make it back to back wins in the top flight following their 1-0 victory at Wolves last time out.

Newcastle are currently just above the drop zone after having taken just one point from their opening three games this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that Manchester United will have no problem against the Magpies and he is backing them to claim a straightforward win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Newcastle badly need a win, but Old Trafford, on the day Ronaldo makes his return, is not the time or place for them to get it.

“There is no doubt Ronaldo’s arrival has improved Manchester United. In terms of what he brings to the team, well, he won’t be chasing full-backs down, will he?

“It will be a case of ‘you stay up there, we will get the ball to you’. It is pretty basic, but why wouldn’t you do that with Ronaldo in your side, when he is so good in the air?

“If he gets the service you’d expect him to from the players behind him, he is going to score plenty – and he’ll probably be taking every penalty, free-kick and even the throw-ins and goal-kicks too.”

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

