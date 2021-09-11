Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Man United v Newcastle United

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to claim a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United in their home Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their solid start to the season and on the back of their 1-0 victory over Wolves last time out.

All the focus on Old Trafford will be on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United after sealing his return to the club from Juventus this summer.

Manchester United head into this weekend’s round of games in third place in the table after having taken seven points from their opening three games.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that Ronaldo could well be amongst the goals on Saturday when Manchester United welcome the Magpies to Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I’d expect Cristiano Ronaldo to score in his return to the Premier League. I have all these keyboard warriors having a go at me at the moment – I never said he isn’t going to score goals.

“The Newcastle game is a great way to get Ronaldo started at the club. Newcastle are going to sit back and absorb pressure and Manchester United will be able to put balls into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s going to be one-way traffic for most of the game, and I’d expect Ronaldo to score against Newcastle.

“Ronaldo isn’t the player he once was, but if I was a Manchester United fan, I’d actually be worried if he doesn’t score against Newcastle on Saturday.

“It will be quite interesting to watch Manchester United adapt to having Ronaldo in their ranks. United should be able to blow Newcastle away this weekend. I hope Ronaldo scores a hat-trick on Saturday – it won’t be easy, but I wouldn’t put it past him.”

Manchester United are aiming to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

