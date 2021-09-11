‘They’ll have to’: Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Newcastle United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after having won 1-0 away to Wolves before the international break thanks to Mason Greenwood’s winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United on Saturday after his blockbuster move back to Old Trafford from Juventus last month.

Former Red Devil Owen believes that Manchester United will have to make themselves difficult to beat at their home ground this season – and he is tipping the home side to claim the three points against the Magpies.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The Cristiano Ronaldo show rolls into Manchester once again as the prodigal son looks set to make his second debut for United. Will he start? Well, that remains to be seen.

“United scraped a win away to Wolves two weeks ago as they continued to break records on the road.

“Back at Old Trafford, they’ll want to make it a fortress this season. They’ll have to if they’re serious about challenging for the title.

“For Newcastle, I expect the Magpies to finish around mid-table. Unfortunately, going to places like this and getting a result is probably just out of reach for them at the minute, and with such a buzz about Old Trafford just now, I can only see one winner.”

Manchester United are looking to sustain a serious Premier League title challenge this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

They kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign with a trip to Young Boys on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip