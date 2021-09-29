Michael Owen predicts Man United v Villarreal

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to bounce back from successive defeats and claim a 2-0 victory against Villarreal in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to respond after the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were also dumped out of the League Cup by West Ham United last week, and they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Wednesday’s clash against Villarreal is a rematch of last season’s Europa League final, when the Spanish side triumphed on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Despite their recent stuttering form, ex-Manchester United striker Owen is fully expecting to see a response from Solskjaer’s side and he is tipping them to claim their first Champions League points of the season on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is a must-win for United after some disappointing results.

The defeat byYoung Boys on Matchday One was a shock and ultimately one that Solskjaer must feel was preventable. [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s signing galvanised the club but after a couple of bad results, the pressure is back on Ole.

“Villarreal are an organised side but have had a strange start to their La Liga season, drawing five of their first six. Unai Emery is obviously an experienced manager in Europe, but I think United will have too much for them. I’m going for a 2-0 United win.”

Villarreal and Manchester United had met in four European matches before last season’s final – and on each occasion in the Champions League group stage – and every one ended in a goalless draw.

The Red Devils are making their 24th appearance in the Champions League group stage, which is an English record. Arsenal (19) are second on that list and Chelsea (18) are third. Overall, only FC Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 26) and Porto and Bayern Munich (both 25) have featured more often.

After Wednesday night’s European showdown, Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

