Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to return to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-1 victory away to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into their trip to Elland Road on the back of their 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Anfield before the international break as they look to try and get their title bid back on track.

Liverpool FC have made a solid start to the season and have won two of their three games in the top flight to leave them in fifth place in the table after three fixtures.

Leeds United, meanwhile, head into this weekend’s round of games in 15th place in the Premier League table after having picked up two points from their opening three games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Jurgen Klopp’s men will have too much for the Whites on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road, and he is backing them to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leeds have stuttered a little bit so far this season, but I think that’s all it is. I don’t see them struggling, put it that way.

“There are still lots of positives about the way Marcelo Bielsa’s side play, but they are still easy to get at which is something I thought they would change.

“That hasn’t happened, which is why I am going with Liverpool. The Reds will get plenty of opportunities in front of goal.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season after they finished third last term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip