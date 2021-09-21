Micheal Owen opens up about ‘brutal’ Chelsea FC’s strong start

Michael Owen says he has been impressed by the “brutal” efficiency of the Chelsea FC team following their strong start to the season.

The Blues are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table after having showcased some impressive form in the opening few weeks of the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel did not make many additions to his squad in the summer transfer window ahead of his first full season in charge, as the Blues brought in striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season, have produced some impressive performances so far this term, most notably in the victories away at Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as their 1-1 draw at Liverpool FC back in August.

After having led Chelsea FC to Champions League glory in impressive fashion last term, Tuchel is now focused on helping the Blues to mount a Premier League title challenge.

Although England legend Owen has not been blown away by their attacking performances, the former Liverpool FC star feels that the Blues have the necessary ingredients to be able to challenge this term.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Owen said: “If I could describe them [Chelsea FC] in one way it would be: ‘efficient’.

“They do not look like conceding a thing, they don’t look like scoring five or six goals, but they’re just brutal, ruthlessly efficient at the moment.

“They’ve got a centre-forward now [Lukaku], who you expect to cause danger every time he gets the ball, a focal point they can hit it to, they’ve got runners off him, they can cross the ball and expect him to be in there.

“They’ve got a very solid base in midfield, big squad, they just look like they’re a well-oiled machine at the minute.

“Even one or two injuries, as long as it’s not to the main man up front, they look like they’ve got cover in every position.”

The former England striker also revealed that he is hoping to see more from the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner this season after their arrivals at the club last summer.

Havertz has scored one goal in five games in the Premier League this season, while Werner is yet to score but has made one assist in the top flight.

He continued: “They’re actually carrying one or two players that aren’t really hitting it off; Werner’s not been a good signing as of yet, question marks about Havertz, he keeps playing him but I’m waiting to see him put in some really good performances.

“So there’s still a couple of players you expect to see a bit more out of, but even without them they are just steamrolling.”

