Paul Pogba considering signing new Man United deal after signings

Paul Pogba is willing to consider signing a new contract at Manchester United after the Red Devils’ busy summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that the France international is willing to make a U-turn on his situation and pen a new deal with the Red Devils after they showcased their ambition in the summer market.

The same story claims that talks between the 28-year-old midfielder’s representatives and the Old Trafford club over a new deal as now set to continue.

According to the article, no decision has yet been made by Pogba but the player is now more open to the idea of penning a new contract with the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner’s current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of this season and his future has been a constant talking point in recent months.

The story says that the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window has helped to push Pogba towards the idea of staying at Old Trafford.

Pogba helped Manchester United to claim a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, with Ronaldo scoring twice on his first game back at Old Trafford since his move from Juventus last month.

