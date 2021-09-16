Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Divock Origi following his performance in Liverpool FC’s thrilling 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance of the season for the Reds as he started the Champions League clash at Anfield and notched up an assist for Mohamed Salah’s goal in the second half.

The Reds eventually triumphed thanks to Jordan Henderson’s brilliant winner in the 69th minute as Liverpool FC came from 2-1 down to claim a brilliant comeback victory.

Origi has found his first-team opportunities at Anfield to be somewhat restricted in recent months, with the Belgian forward having only made two starts in the Premier League last term.

However, after Origi played 63 minutes on Wednesday night, Klopp chose to underline how talented the striker is, despite him being linked with a possible move away from Anfield in the summer.

Speaking to BT Sport after Wednesday night’s comeback win, Klopp said of Origi: “He played a super game. He had cramps but that’s normal after a long time [without first-team football].

“People forget how good he is. It is just difficult to get him in this team.

“In the summer transfer window we all thought there would be a proper offer [for him], but obviously people don’t watch football enough.

“Divock is a sensational striker and he did really well today.”

Origi signed for Liverpool FC from Lille in 2014 but he has struggled to find consistent form for the Reds. His best tally came in the 2016-17 season, when he scored seven goals and made three assists in 34 Premier League games.

The Belgian will be hoping to make his first Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday when the Reds take on Crystal Palace at Anfield.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip