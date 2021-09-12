Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea FC failed with a late attempt to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window.

The south west London side were strongly linked with a move to bring the 22-year-old centre-half to Stamford Bridge for much of the summer as Tuchel considered adding to his defensive options ahead of his first full season in charge.

Kurt Zouma’s transfer to West Ham United was expected to pave the way for the Blues to bring in Kounde from Sevilla before the end of the transfer window on 31 August.

However, Chelsea FC were unable to strike a deal with the Spanish club, and Kounde ended up remaining at the La Liga side for the time being.

The Blues ended up bringing in midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will make a fresh attempt to sign Kounde in the January transfer window or not.

But Tuchel has now confirmed that the Blues were indeed keen on a move to bring Kounde to the club last month.

Speaking at a news conference at Cobham on Friday, Tuchel said: “Marina [Granovskaia] was in charge and she is the best person who can be in charge.

“We were in contact and Petr Cech (technical and performance advisor) was in contact. Us three we knew about all the situations.

“We knew things can happen, things can happen late, and we were also very aware of the situation that, maybe, nothing happens at all.

“I assured everybody that I’m also happy if we cannot bring a player in. We will find the solution within the squad. We will push players within the squad.

“But it was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late, but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team.”

Chelsea FC will take on Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

