Gary Neville sends message to Tottenham fans after failed transfer

Gary Neville believes that Harry Kane will be “disappointed” by his failure to secure a transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer – but is backing the striker to put the saga behind him this season.

Kane’s situation at Spurs was a relentless talking point in the summer transfer window, as the England captain was strongly linked with a move away from the north London club.

Manchester City were reported to have had a bid turned down for the striker earlier in the summer window but Tottenham did not do business and Kane ended up remaining at the club.

Kane, 28, is now back in the fray at Spurs and he recently committed his short-term future to the north London side.

What the future holds for Kane beyond this season remains to be seen, but former Manchester United star Neville feels that Spurs fans will be willing to put the transfer saga behind them this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “At the end of the day, he’s tried to leave the club.

“I can see why he tried to leave, if Man City are offering you a position in their team under Pep Guardiola, it would’ve been a life-changing experience for him.

“Spurs have had a great start to the season but the reality is, they’re not going to win the Premier League. Man City have a great chance, and had Kane gone there, it would’ve been a near-on banker.

He’ll be disappointed, but he’s sensible enough to know he’s given a lot to Tottenham over the years and it’ll be forgotten the moment he comes back from England duty and gets back to scoring goals.

“I played with players at United who at times had aspirations to leave, but once they settled down and it was established they weren’t leaving, people forgot about it.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave to go to Real Madrid, and had to stay another 12 months. There’s many incidences like this in football. Look at [Kylian] Mbappe at this moment in time.”

Tottenham are currently top of the Premier League table and they will return to top-flight action after the international break when they travel to Crystal Palace.

