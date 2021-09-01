Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham Hotspur fans about this season

Harry Kane has insisted that he is now looking forward to a “great” season with Tottenham Hotspur after the summer’s transfer saga involving the England captain.

The 28-year-old forward’s situation at the north London club was a constant talking point over the summer amid suggestions that he could be on his way out before the deadline.

Manchester City were strongly linked with a move for the England striker but in the end, the forward ended up staying at Spurs for another season at last.

Kane was linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium partly because he is yet to win a major trophy with the north London side.

However, the striker has insisted that despite all of the speculation about his future over the summer, he was “calm” and he’s now looking forward to a successful season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Kane said: “I’m quite good at getting away from everything.

“After the final [of Euro 2020], I was in England for a few days then went off on holiday for a couple of weeks.

“When I’m away I’m rarely on my phone to be honest. I really try and use that time to get away from everything.

“I know there was a lot of noise surrounding me but I was quite calm. I knew what the situation was between me and the club and that’s the way it’ll stay.

“Everyone has their opinions on it but that’s part of the parcel of the profession we’re in.

“I’m full focussed with club and country and looking forward to a great year.”

Tottenham are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table after having won all three of their opening games this season under their new manager.

Next up for the Lilywhites is a trip to Crystal Palace on 11 September.

