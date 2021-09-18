Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to continue their strong start to the new season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have been in good form so far this term after having embarked on Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge following his appointment back in January.

Chelsea FC have won three and drawn one of their first four games in the top flight this season, including sealing a 2-0 win at Arsenal and securing a respectable 1-1 draw away at Liverpool FC.

The south west London side are now preparing to travel to take on their local rivals Spurs as they look to lay down another marker for the season ahead.

Tottenham are looking to bounce back to winning ways in the English top flight after they suffered a surprise 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen feels that the visitors will have too much for Spurs when the two London sides do battle on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea right now are looking the team to beat for me.

“Defensively they look so solid, they’ve only conceded once, and that was a penalty against Liverpool. With Lukaku playing as well as he is, this Chelsea team have no weaknesses.

“Spurs have started the season well but that defeat to Palace was disappointing. They hadn’t conceded a goal but to collapse the way they did, admittedly with ten men, has got to be alarming for Nuno.

“Right now, Chelsea don’t look like losing. They’ve not lost to Spurs in the league for three years and I don’t see that changing here.

“I fancy a 2-1 win for Tuchel’s men.”

Part of Chelsea FC’s success in the Premier League so far this season has been their stability at the back. The Blues have only conceded one goal in the top flight so far this term, which is their lowest total at this stage for 11 years.

History is very much in Chelsea FC’s favour heading into Sunday’s game, with Spurs having only won seven of the 58 clashes between the clubs in the Premier League (and drawing 20).

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip